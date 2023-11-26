NSFW! Vintage nude Hollywood blondes – the men

Blondes allegedly have more fun and we never argue with fun so today we turn our eye to the vintage nude Hollywood blondes of the Golden Era of Physique Photography.

Click on the NSFW! links for the nudes.

As his silent movie career wound down, Hollywood drag queen Kovert first toured in a dance show and then set up a nude male photographic studio. He set up a town he knew – Hollywood. Where better to access hot men willing to get it all off for the camera?

Blonde bombshells were ever a Hollywood fave. Along with film stars like Jean Harlow and Mae West, young men hoping for cinematic stardom, took to bleaching their locks.

Eugene Meyer

While we have to rely on our personal knowledge of bottle blondes to guess whether some of Kovert’s Adonises bleached their hair, the pioneer physique photographer’s pictorial record gives away young Gene.

The early photos of Eugene Meyer show him with dark hair. However, over time, his hair lightens and Gene becomes a true Hollywood blonde — a vintage nude Hollywood blonde.

Andy Kozak

Andy Kozak first modelled for Kozak in 1944 at the age of 22. But Andy’s own big uncut schlong was not the only cock he shared with the world. As a successful artist in the years following his modelling career, he designed ‘Corny’, the cartoon cockerel that remains the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes mascot all these decades later.

Ed Fury

We can’t leave the subject of vintage nude Hollywood blondes without a pic of the popular physique model who went on to a career as a movie star.

Ed Fury was another physique model who started with darker locks before choosing life as a blonde bombshell.

