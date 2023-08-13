NSFW! vintage nude male model Gene Meyer

Young bodybuilder Gene Meyer remains one of the most popular 1940s vintage nude male models.

Gene (also Eugene but he preferred Gene) first posed for pioneering physique photographer and silent movie drag star, KoVert of Hollywood.

Bodybuilding photographs of a young Gene show he was already working out at the age of 12. Naturally dark-haired and hirsute, most of his physique shots show him with bleached blonde hair and little body hair other than pubes.

Sadly, Gene sported a rather sombre countenance in the KoVert pics. A shame considering his radiant smile.

After posing for KoVert in 1946, Gene Meyer won Mr Los Angeles the following year. In 1948, he competed for Mr Pacific Coast but did not place. He gave away competitive bodybuilding after that but as you will see, not bodybuilding.

Sadly KoVert became depressed after a jail sentence for selling obscene material and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1949.

Gene Meyer then posed for other studios, including Bob Mizer’s AMG. (Bob had worked as KoVert’s apprentice.)

Photos from the 1950s show Gene continued to work on his body even after he stopped competing as a bodybuilder.

David Zurborg

Did Gene ever meet David Zurborg? Uncut blonde twink David also posed for KoVert of Hollywood.

