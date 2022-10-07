NSFW! vintage male nudes from old Hollywood

Vintage male nudes and old Hollywood are not phrases normally uttered in the same breath. Old Hollywood sold sex. No doubt about that. But very vanilla sex — lots of heaving bosoms and coded insinuation. No room for the male penis.

Scroll down for full-frontal vintage male nudes of old Hollywood: Yul Brynner, Burt Lancaster, Ed Fury, Jan-Michael Vincent and more.

Nevertheless, vintage male nudes exist of a few old Hollywood stars and associated men.

Photographers started shooting male and female nudes soon after the invention of the camera. Following the introduction of moving film, a market developed for female erotica and even mainstream silent movies sometimes included flashes of female nudity.

Male nudity remained taboo though some directors stole a tactic straight from the playbook of the old Masters. Painters and sculptors cloaked their nudes in religion to escape censure and censorship. Likewise, Hollywood directors filmed biblical epics featuring cinematic muscle gods draped in flimsy loincloths.

Ramon Novarro

Ramon Novarro starred in one of the greatest biblical epics, Ben-Hur. But studio bosses fretted over suggestions their gay Latino star was too effeminate. So, they discreetly distributed a nude photo of the actor to assure theatre owners of his masculinity.

Sadly, Ramon Novarro died a violent death in 1968. He was murdered by the older of two brothers he hired as sex workers at Halloween.

Paul Ferguson

Paul Ferguson, Novarro’s killer, later blamed the murder on self-guilt and religious indoctrination.

“When he kissed me, I reacted like a Catholic, what they call homosexual panic. Some old guy in the desert says, ‘Kill homosexuals.’

“It’s inbred… I was too drunk to be civilized. Whatever my most primitive moral standings were, I reacted. It had nothing to do with Novarro, nothing to do with his being homosexual. It all had to do with how I saw myself. And the fact that my brother was there. And that he could see me in that homosexual act.

“It all had to do with my Catholic upbringing, with my five thousand years of Moses. And that’s the only reason why this whole thing happened. Because that’s what society teaches you…”

Paul Ferguson posed for nude photos in Chicago himself at the age of eighteen.

Ed Fury

The constant flood of attractive young people moving to Hollywood in search of movie stardom meant nude photographers could always find models. Not everyone was destined for stardom but they all needed to eat.

Among the first male nude photographers, KoVert of Hollywood, a former silent movie drag queen.

And among the movie hopefuls, Ed Fury. The bodybuilder moved to California in the forties and originally worked as a physique model for photographers like Bob Mizer and Bruce Bellas. After small, uncredited roles in a handful of Hollywood movies, he finally found stardom in the Italian sword-and-sandal movies of the sixties.

Burt Lancaster

Burt Lancaster enjoyed a 45-year career in film and television. But before then he worked as a circus acrobat and according to rumour, posed for beefcake photos. He later starred in one of the most iconic movie scenes of all time, kissing Deborah Kerr as they rolled in the waves in From Here to Eternity.

Despite his rigged he-man persona, Burt Lancaster was a strong supporter of progressive political causes. He frequently supported racial and other minorities, attracting the attention of J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI.

The FBI reputedly kept files on gay orgies attended by Burt and Rock Hudson in the 1950s. When Rock Hudson died of AIDS, Burt Lancaster read his friend’s last words at a Hollywood AIDS fundraiser.

After his death, Burt Lancaster’s family revealed his many extra-marital affairs included both male and female lovers.

In this age of digitally manipulated fakes, I’ve otherwise restricted the pics in this article to photos with proven provenance. But the photos of Burt Lancaster have no provenance. I include them because I suspect they are genuine. Gay men have mentioned seeing them in the 1970s and online forensic programs show no evidence of fakery. But I make no guarantee.

Yul Brynner

Russian immigrant Yul Brynner barely spoke English when he arrived in America at the age of twenty. But in under two decades, he became one of the few people to ever win a Tony award and an Oscar. Both for his most memorable role as King Mongkut in The King and I.

But before he became one of the world’s most recognisable film stars, Yul Brynner took what work he could find. That included modelling nude for George Platt Lynes.

Fashion photographer George Platt Lynes photographed innumerable nude men for his private collection including Josephine Baker’s Folies Bergère co-star, Féral Benga.

Scotty Bowers

Despite Hollywood’s strict ban on nudity, one penis did make it into the movies of the golden age. In the Hollywood classic Mrs Miniver, Walter Pidgeon rolls over in bed, prompting his dick to pop out of his pajama fly, apparently unnoticed until the advent of digitisation decades later.

But I mention Walter Pidgeon mainly for his role in launching the career of male madam to the stars, Scotty Bowers. After Walter picked up the 23-year-old returned serviceman at the petrol station where he worked, Scotty never looked back. He parlayed his charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent and large uncut schlong into a lifetime career in sex work.

Scotty also posed for nude photos and performed in early gay skinflicks.

Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis

Comedy duo Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis teamed up in the late forties and became America’s top-earning show business act. The two Hollywood superstars went their own ways after a decade together but each remained a reliable box office draw. Photos of the two straight men camping it up nude in a shower only emerged in the last few years with no explanation as to why. Obviously, this photo could not be used for publicity in the 1950s.

The taboo against Hollywood nudity started to crumble in the sixties with female nudity finding gradual acceptance. Hollywood studios needed to compete with European films awash with pink bits and with homegrown pornography which found increased respectability after the sexual revolution of the sixties. Indie filmakers also made inroads with films replete with male and female nudity.

Joe D’allesandro became film’s first nude male superstar after his turn as a male sex worker in Warhol’s 1968 movie Flesh.

Jan-Michael Vincent

Richard Gere is often credited as the first mainstream male Hollywood actor to appear nude in a film. And, in truth, his cock often popped up in eighties movies.

But the honour actually belonged to Jan-Michael Vincent in 1974’s Buster and Billie.

George Maharis

The year before saw another milestone in the history of Hollywood nudity when gay television and movie star George Maharis posed nude for Playgirl. The star of TV’s Route 66 was arrested the following year when police caught him having sex with a male hairdresser in a service station restroom. That followed the dismissal of a charge a few years before when a vice squad officer claimed George made a pass at him in the restroom of a Hollywood restaurant.

