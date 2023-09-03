NSFW! Vintage Nude Physique Model Zaro Rossi

Vintage physique model Zaro Rossi was a good-looking man, hung, with a great bod etc etc… But that smile!😍

Born in LA in 1934, Zaro used his real birthname during his modelling career.

The unusual first name came from the village in Italy where his parents fell in love.

A diver and gymnast at school, Zaro became interested in bodybuilding in college. At 18, he began posing for physique photographers.

Zaro could easily fit in modelling with his other work. Other than a stint in the Air Force during the Korean War, he usually worked at his parent’s restaurant.

Gay painter George Quaintance lived just three miles from the restaurant so it was almost inevitable that the hot young model would sit for the iconic painter. Zaro posed for several paintings and apparently spent a fair amount of time at Quaintance’s house/studio.

After George Quaintance’s death, some friends, including Zaro, apparently removed items from his house to prevent evidence of “wild goings” falling into the wrong hands. Some websites suggest this was an act of thievery but it’s far too many years ago to know what really happened.

Zaro Rossi married, had kids, inherited his parent’s restaurant and ran it until retirement. He remained a very good-looking man, lauded for the laughter and joy he brought his family until his death in 2005.

