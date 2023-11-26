Trans swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields breaks college record

Meghan Cortez-Fields has re-ignited the controversy over trans college swimmers after breaking a New Jersey college women’s record.

The senior at New Jersey’s Ramapo College set the new record and took home first place in the 100-yard butterfly at a Pennsylvania meet last Saturday.

Her record time of 57.22 was 0.68 seconds faster than the previous record.

As well as the butterfly, Meghan Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard individual medley.

Riley Gaines

Almost as fast, anti-trans activist Riley Gaines. The former collegiate swimmer went for gold in her race to a Fox News mic to comment on the result,

“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists. There is no in-between anymore.”

However, Ramapo College defended Meghan Cortez-Fields. It issued a statement saying the school follows NCAA policies and “supports all of our student-athletes”.

