Trans swimmer Meghan Cortez-Fields breaks college record

Meghan Cortez-Fields has re-ignited the controversy over trans college swimmers after breaking a New Jersey college women’s record.
The senior at New Jersey’s Ramapo College set the new record and took home first place in the 100-yard butterfly at a Pennsylvania meet last Saturday.
Her record time of 57.22 was 0.68 seconds faster than the previous record.
As well as the butterfly, Meghan Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard individual medley.
Riley Gaines
Almost as fast, anti-trans activist Riley Gaines. The former collegiate swimmer went for gold in her race to a Fox News mic to comment on the result,
“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists. There is no in-between anymore.”
However, Ramapo College defended Meghan Cortez-Fields. It issued a statement saying the school follows NCAA policies and “supports all of our student-athletes”.
