NSFW! Scotty Bowers, Hollywood male madam & nude model

Scotty Bowers became legendary as the Hollywood male madam. But as well as sex work, Scotty was, on occasion, a nude male model. What’s the old saying? If you’ve got a big uncut cock, flaunt it.🍆 Something like that, anyway!

Scotty Bowers fought in the Marine Corps during WWII. He saw service in the Pacific, including fighting at the Battle of Iwo Jima.

After the war, he worked as an attendant at the Richfield Oil gas station on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue in Hollywood. But after actor Walter Pidgeon paid him $20 for a sex act, Scotty started providing discreet sexual services to his customers. He also pimped for friends, providing a variety of talent to his Hollywood clientele.

Judging by this George Quaintance pic, Scotty was never shy about advertising his prize asset.

Joan Allemand, Arts Director of the Beverly Hills Unified School District, knew Scotty for more than 20 years.

“Scotty doesn’t lie about anything. He’s a poor kid from a farm in Illinois, and when he got here, his two assets were his big penis and charming personality. That’s what he used to feed his family.”

His friends needed to defend the legendary Hollywood sex worker against accusations of dishonesty after he published his 2012 memoir Full Service. But in the years since, as more and more evidence emerges to support his claims, it seems Hollywood still prefers to “cling to a prudish, homophobic and manufactured version of the past,” as Nathalie Atkinson wrote in 2017.

Scotty did not make a lot of porn or even do much nude modelling. He said he resented physique photographers trying to poach his retinue of male sex workers from the gas station.

However, he made at least one straight porn movie, posed nude for photographer and painter George Quaintance and appeared in the nudist movies of Wyngate and Bevins.

I can’t show hard-ons or sex acts here (we’re mainly a news site) so I censored a couple of the following pics. However, all four pics appear to be taken on the location of Nine Male Nudists, suggesting physique shoots were more fun than sometimes made out to be. 💦

Monte Hanson, one of Scotty’s co-stars on Nine Male Nudists, also hustled. Bob Mizer said that Monte charged handsomely for giving blowjobs and acting as an anal top. Service with a smile too – Bob indicated Monte was ‘a ball’.

Finally, comparing the following pic to others from the same movie makes one suspicious some of the models benefitted from fluffing prior to this shot.

