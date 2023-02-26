NSFW! Ed Fury, from vintage nude model to movie star

Vintage nude model Ed Fury moved from the pages of physique magazines to movie stardom in the nineteen fifties.

Long Island-born bodybuilder Rupert Edmund Holovchik moved to California in his late teens. As Ed Fury, he competed in bodybuilding competitions, winning Mr Muscle Beach in 1951 and 1952.

By then, Ed Fury was already an established physique model. He posed for photographers like Bruce Bellas and Bob Mizer from the late forties when he first arrived on the West Coast. Ed modelled in posing pouches and swimsuits for magazine illustrations and full-frontal nude for images sold privately via mail order.

The 6′ bodybuilder’s all-American look appealed to the physique market, especially once he lightened his hair. It seems Ed took note of what audiences wanted. In addition to lightening his hair, he appears noticeably better endowed in later nude shots. A little fluffing always helps. 😉

Determined to forge an acting career, Ed started in stage productions before gaining bit parts in Hollywood movies. He was far from the only vintage nude model who dreamed of movie stardom. But he was one of the few to make it.

Following small roles in a few American movies, Ed achieved lead roles in a number of Italian ‘sword and sandal’ movies in the late fifties.

You can watch him in Colossus and the Amazon Queen and The Wild Women of Wongo at the Internet Archive.

In the sixties, Ed moved to television working in small roles in shows like Gilligan’s Island and Star Trek.

