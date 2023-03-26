18+

NSFW! Vintage male nude model Andy Kozak

Vintage male nude model Andy Kozak first posed naked for pioneer physique photographer KoVert of Hollywood at the age of 22 in 1944. The popular model died earlier this month at the age of 99.

He later modelled for many of the early physique photographers operating on the American West Coast.  Andy Kozak went on to become a professional artist. Among his accomplishments, he designed Kellogg’s Corn Flakes mascot ‘Corny’.

Cock-a-doodle-doo: Corny, Kellogg’s cornflakes mascot originally designed by Andy Kozak.

Andy said in an interview a few years ago that working as a vintage nude male model was not a big part of his life.

“Everything we did back then was just to earn a living. That’s all it was. We were just earning a living.”

That’s Andy below, combining his careers as nude model and artist, sketching fellow physique model Larry Farrell.

NSFW! Click Here: Andy Kozak full-frontal nude. 

NSFW! Click Here: Andy with another physique model, both full-frontal nude.

Andy studied at an art institute after high school. At 19, he enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII. He was 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, brunette, and hazel-eyed.

During his modeling career, Andy Kozak sold his own nude pics via mail order in addition to painting nude male physique models, landscapes and wildlife.

Andy below sketching fellow physique model and future Hollywood movie actor Richard DuBois.

NSFW! Click Here: More Andy Kozak, vintage male nude model.

ALSO: NSFW! Vintage Power Bottom Matt Ramsey (Peter North).

NSFW! More from pioneering physique photographer KoVert of Hollywood.

NSFW! Joe D’allesandro: film’s first nude male superstar.

