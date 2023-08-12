It’s been a roller-coaster ride for Kellogg’s since the company promoted cornflakes as an anti-wanking foodstuff in the 1890s. Now, Trumpites are suing the company over ‘sexualising its products and ‘going woke’.

Former Trump advisors Gene Hamilton and Stephen Miller of the right-wing America First Legal (AFL) filed a civil rights complaint against Kellogg’s this week.

The complaint accused Kellogg’s of ‘going woke’. Allegedly because Frosted Flakes mascot Tony the Tiger posed with trans star Dylan Mulvaney at the Tony Awards in June. 🫢

Not to mention, RuPaul appeared on a limited-edition Cheez-It box in 2022. 😱

An outraged Stephen Miller mailed Kellogg’s accusing the company of ‘politicising and sexualising’ its products.🔱⚓

Sexualising anti-wanking cornflakes?

Kellogg’s has indeed come a long way to face accusations of sexualising its products.

John Harvey Kellogg, one of the two brothers who invented the company’s signature product intended cornflakes as an anti-wanking measure. As lunatic far-right as any modern-day Trump supporter, John Harvey thought sex a great evil and wanking the single greatest threat to humanity.

Wanking killed people he warned. Suicide: death by your own hand!

Gene Hamilton and Stephen Miller’s real issue seems to lie with Kellogg’s dedication to inclusion and diversity.

The AFL’s senior counsellor wrote to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaining about the company ethos.

“Instead of equality of opportunity, which Kellogg’s defines as ‘giving each person the same things,’ Kellogg’s employment practices are unlawfully based on ‘equity,’ which is a euphemism for illegal discrimination.”

He also alleged that the “ethnic composition” of upper management appeared “suspiciously engineered by race.” Further, the counsellor criticised Kellogg’s for aiming to achieve “an aspirational gender parity goal of 50/50 at management level in its global operation” by the end of 2025.

Just the normal Trumpian gobbledegook whinging about allowing the marginalised and disadvantaged a share of anything.

Kellogg’s issued a statement denying the claim.

“Our aspiration is to better reflect the diversity of our consumers and to strengthen our inclusive culture. We are committed to compliance with all applicable employment laws, and we have policies in place that prohibit workplace discrimination.”

Interesting fact about Corny, the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes mascot.

Co-inventor brother Will parted ways with John Harvey over the idea of adding sugar to make the cereal tastier. To John Harvey, tasty equalled heresy. Tasty food stimulated the senses and led to… sex! Or even worse… wanking.

But Will added sugar to the anti-wanking breakfast cereal and the rest is history. A few years later he decided the foodstuff needed a mascot. Artist Andy Kozak designed the mascot still in use today — Corny the Rooster. (I’d say cock but that would be too corny.)

Before his successful art career, Andy Kozak worked as an early spank bank model getting his kit off for pioneering physique photographer (and silent movie drag star) KoVert of Hollywood.

