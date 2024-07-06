18+

aussieBum Finale at Miami Swim Week 2024

Skipping merrily around YouTube as one does, I suddenly stopped on a video of the aussieBum Finale at Miami Swim Week 2024.

Yes, it’s all fun and games until someone gets an eye poked out.

Anyway, I still had the other eye, so why let a little thing like that kill the vibe? I whacked on an eye patch and resumed my viewing.

(Luckily, I’m not actually at Miami Swim Week. Computer viewing is so much safer.)

aussieBum Finale at Miami Swim Week 2024

aussieBum

Australian men’s swimwear and underwear manufacturer aussieBum is run by Aussie businessman Sean Ashby from Sydney. Despite having no overseas sales representatives, 90% of aussieBum sales are offshore.

During the 2017 Marriage Equality debate, aussieBum donated 100% of profits from its Equality range to Australian Marriage Equality.

