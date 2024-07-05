Comedian says goodbye: Ellen’s Last Stand

Ellen DeGeneres performed a show in Santa Rosa last week, insisting during Ellen’s Last Stand…Up, “I’m done.”

The former TV talk show host is performing a ‘farewell’ tour of smallish venues in preparation for shooting a Netflix special.

Two years ago, her daytime talk show ended after accusations Ellen fostered a toxic workplace and was ‘mean’.

Accusations of meanness hit hard, with Ellen trading heavily on a ‘be kind’ ethos.

Monday night’s show seemed to indicate Ellen would not be ‘moving on’.

Ellen’s Last Stand…Up was almost an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with dancing during the warm-up act and a Q&A session with the audience.

Obviously, the veteran comedian and her team know the formula well. The Ellen DeGeneres Show ran for 19 years and went out on top.

And Monday night’s show, an obvious precursor to the yet-to-be-filmed Netflix special, was all about The Ellen DeGeneres Show, particularly the ending.

She addressed the subject right from the get-go.

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me.

“I got chickens.

“Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

During the Q&A, she made it clear that after the Netflix special, she is done.

“Will we see you on Broadway or movies?” asked a fan.

“Um, no.

This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Another asked her to reprise her Dory role for another Pixar film.

“No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

Had enough yet?

