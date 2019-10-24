Byron Bay guys bare all for 2020 Manscapes calendar

Another crop of Byron Bay men have bared all for the new Manscapes calendar by northern New South Wales artist John Bortolin.

The calendar blends regional Australian landscapes and male nude photography, to raise money for men’s mental health.

Bortolin says the calendar is a tribute to some of my friends who have lost their lives to suicide.

“It makes me more determined to make a change for men who suffer with mental health issues.

“Whether it be from raising awareness through my posts and sales of the calendars or making these guys feel better about themselves.

“I do love showing a guy what others see through a picture. A side they don’t see in themselves.”

In 2016, Bortolin mourned the loss of Manscapes model Rhys Nicholson to suicide.

“If I could make any difference to any of these young men, or the people who look at the book, then I would be honouring Rhys and helping all of those men who feel trapped, unsupported and unable to express themselves,” Bortolin said.

“No matter how bad it seems there is always a solution. If you see a friend or family member struggling talk to them.

“Give them a big cuddle and tell them how much they mean to you. Let’s be kinder to each other and share the love.”

Calendar raises money for the Queensland AIDS Council

John Bortolin is again donating part of the proceeds of the 2020 Manscapes calendar to the Queensland AIDS Council. The money will go towards mental health initiatives.

“[QuAC’s] mission is to enable lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people to increase control over and improve their health,” Bortolin said.

For the last several years, Bortolin has also fundraised for QuAC by shooting their annual Boys of Balls Out Bingo calendar.

The new 2020 edition featuring Brisbane men was launched this month and can be purchased through the QuAC website or at QuAC’s Brisbane office.

See a preview of some of John’s photos below. For more info about the 2020 Manscapes calendar, visit the website here.

