‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’: wind and rain

Germany’s Next Topmodel, now celebrating its 19th season, only just introduced male models. But hey, they came in with a splash, blasted by wind and rain machines while posing naked in see-through ponchos.

That’s what we like. Naked, I mean. Couldn’t care less about plastic ponchos.

It’s getting wet! Germany’s Next Topmodel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GERMANY*S NEXT TOPMODEL (@germanysnexttopmodel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frieder Germany’s next Topmodel 2024 (@friedersell)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GERMANY*S NEXT TOPMODEL (@germanysnexttopmodel)

Check out Germany’s Next Topmodel Instagram for more of the splash & go male models.

Eye Candy

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.