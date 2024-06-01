18+

‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’: wind and rain

‘Germany’s Next Topmodel

Germany’s Next Topmodel, now celebrating its 19th season, only just introduced male models. But hey, they came in with a splash, blasted by wind and rain machines while posing naked in see-through ponchos.

That’s what we like. Naked, I mean. Couldn’t care less about plastic ponchos.

It’s getting wet! Germany’s Next Topmodel

Check out Germany’s Next Topmodel Instagram for more of the splash & go male models.

