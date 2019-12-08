Bel Ami models photographed by Tarek del Moreno for Addicted

A new advertising campaign for Addicted features models from Bel Ami, photographed by Tarek del Moreno. Addicted specialise in men´s swimwear, underwear, sexywear, and streetwear.
Addicted posted images of the eye-catching men’s fashion, not to mention the eye-catching models, to Instagram.
Our Belami boys get extremely horny and playful
when they wear the new styles from the
ADDICTED swimwear collection 2020
Bel Ami
Film-maker George Duroy established Bel Ami in 1993.
While his company is basically a gay pornographic production house, his models also appear as headliners at nightclubs in Europe and the USA.
Many previously undertook other fashion modelling assignments.
Performer Tommy Hansen, for example, works as an actor, model and television personality. However, he leaves his porn nom de plume behind for those assignments.
Tommy appeared on the Czech Big Brother and also in an ad for a German dairy company. Despite Duroy’s concerns about Tommy’s mainstream work, it appears it resulted in increased sales of Bel Ami movies.
