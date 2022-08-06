Doug Inglish: Then and Now – before & after, years apart

American photographer Doug Inglish’s new photo series Then and Now comprises diptychs of the same male models photographed years apart. The recent photos replicate images created nearly two decades ago with the models wearing the same clothes and striking similar poses.

Doug Inglish told CNN he was inspired to create the series after reconnecting with model Jacob Buchholz on Facebook. The photographer retrieved many of the original images from his archive of test shoots. Photos he took of young male models wanting to build their portfolios.

“Modeling bookers would send guys to my house for a casting, and if I liked them and their look then I would photograph them.”

After Jacob Buchholz recreated a range of poses from his original 2004 shoot with Doug Inglish, the photographer contacted other former models in the hope of creating a series.

Almost all agreed.

Model Jacob Buchholz, Then and Now

Other models who agreed to participate include American television star Trent Garrett (Main image, top of page.) and Australia’s own Luke Cook.

Aussie Actor Luke Cook, Then and Now

After displaying a selection of the images at a recent exhibition in Mexico City, Doug Inglish has further exhibitions planned. And, in the future, a book. For now, he continues to contact former models to build the series. Head over to Doug’s Instagram to check out more of his work.

Artist, Cosmas And Damian Brown, Then and Now

