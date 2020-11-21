Manscapes Calendar 2021: hot nudes in aid of mental health

Yet again, Byron Bay artist John Bortolin captures a superb collection of beautiful men amid the visual splendour of the Northern New South Wales landscape for the Manscapes Calendar 2021. As in previous years, every calendar purchase supports mental health projects undertaken by QC (Queensland Council for LGBTI Health).

John Bortolin began the now-iconic Manscapes brand with a coffee table book of fine art male nude portraiture. Twenty-five men from the Byron Bay region posed for the photographs. Sadly, one of those young men later took his own life. Determined to do something about the scourge of mental illness, John then decided to take the project in the direction of supporting mental health causes.

Manscapes Calendar 2021 again dedicated to the cause of mental health

“Rhys was a popular, fun-loving, young man with the world at his feet. However, mental health doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter who you are or how happy you appear to be. People suffer in silence.

“He modelled for my first book along with 24 other local men. He’d never modelled before, and the nudity concerned him. But after I showed him the images on the camera, he was blown away. I’ll always remember the look on his face. He had a big smile from ear to ear. I told him that’s how others see you. He was then more than happy to model, and in fact, did a further three shoots with me.

“However, Rhys kept hidden from his friends his struggles with mental health, and we lost him five years ago. That inspired me to alter the course of the Manscapes journey. My calendars are a tribute to my friends who lost their lives to suicide. I am determined to make a change for men who suffer from mental health issues. I use the calendars both to promote awareness of the issue and to raise funds for the cause.

“Many of the guys I photograph are modelling for the first time. They work hard during the shoots. They tell me they had no idea posing for pics would be the equivalent of a full-body workout.

As we all look forward to a better next year, order your Manscapes Calendar 2021 from the Manscapes website.

