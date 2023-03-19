NSFW! Vintage Power Bottom Matt Ramsey (Peter North)

Back in the eighties, straight men making gay porn was no biggie. But usually, they topped. The exception was power bottom extraordinaire Matt Ramsey, later better known as straight porn star Peter North.

Matt Ramsey first appeared in porn in 1983. In the early 80s, straight porn paid peanuts to male performers. And despite an ever-changing roster of female performers, adult films featured the same tired and generally unattractive men over and over.

Ron Jeremy.

Need I say more?

Gay porn provided a bigger and better-paying market for the young, hung and full of cum. Matt Ramsey was built, hung, good-looking and shot voluminous loads.

He appeared in two porn films in 1983, one gay and one straight. The following year, he made nine gay porn flicks and 26 straight.

Obviously, his sizable tool was working hard, so perhaps to spare it, Matt bottomed in many of his gay scenes. And what a bottom. He was a power bottom extraordinaire. But after a couple more films, Peter North put Matt Ramsey out to pasture and focused on heterosexual cinematic endeavours, both as performer and director.

In the nineties, he featured in a documentary about porn-making. He looked to the camera and smugly boasted that when he performed in double penetration scenes, he took the front because of his large endowment. (In that more innocent era, a double penetration meant simultaneous vaginal and anal penetration. Not two throbbing cocks in one straining orifice.)

But North’s boast was hysterical for anyone who’d seen the horse-hung Rick Donovan slam his massive tool into Matt Ramsey’s eager bottom in The Bigger the Better. (Google is your friend.).

Sadly, despite his ravenous anal appetite for schlong, Matt Ramsey declined to offer oral pleasure to his co-stars. Oh well, everyone has their limits.

Peter North later claimed he only made gay porn because he needed the money. Considering gay porn paid better, could be true. But industry insiders allege that even after his retirement from gay porn, he worked uncredited as a stunt bottom for a few more years. When a gay4pay straight performer’s muscled buttocks failed to accommodate a large dick, porn directors allegedly called in Peter North as their bottom double.

North eventually claimed his power bottoming scenes were the result of primitive cinematic trickery. Google his films and see for yourself. Despite many advances in film technology in the eighties, it’s a stretch to think someone CGIed Rick Donovan’s 10-inch whopper into Matt Ramsey’s hungry ass.

PLUS — if you admire natural muscled bodies, check out my 55-page eBook with 41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders. US$3.95

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.