Kellogg thought cornflakes would stop wanking

Staunch Seventh Day Adventists Mr and Mrs John Preston Kellogg saw little need of education for their 17 children. Despite that, two of their uneducated sprogs went on to invent cornflakes. John Harvey Kellogg thought bland breakfast cereals might deter wanking.

In the mid-1800s, the Kellogg parents expected the Second Coming of Christ any day. Who needs algebra for a blissful eternity floating through Heaven?

Spoiler: the anticipated second coming failed to eventuate, but the Kelloggs never gave up hope, running to the door every time they heard the gate.

“Are you the Messiah?”

“No, the postman.”

At the age of 11, John Harvey Kellogg (pictured above) went to work in his father’s broom factory.

Battle Creek Sanitarium

He educated himself through books and, as a young man, became the director of the Battle Creek Sanitarium. There, he put into practice his twin obsessions of plain eating and sexual abstinence.

The ‘doctor’ believed sex was bad for you – very bad – the root of all evil. He claimed never to indulge in sins of the flesh himself.

He and his wife slept in separate rooms. Apparently, they never consummated their marriage.

They passed their honeymoon working on his book Plain Facts for Old and Young, which by the time of the 1917 edition was a four-volume 900-page opus chastising readers not to have sex, consider sex, or think about sex.

It seems writing about it was okay, though.

Kellogg advocated plain foods because tasty food stimulated the senses and led to… sex!

Just a single tasty treat could instantly transform a god-fearing virgin of undoubted virtue into a carnal lust-filled slut wanting to bonk every year… or even twice a year!

Even the most unlikely and morally righteous citizens could fall victim to the pitfall of the tasty morsel, according to John Harvey.

“Our most profound disgust is justly excited when we hear of laxity of morals in a clergyman. But when we consider how these ministers are fed, we cannot suppress a momentary disposition to excuse, to some degree, their fault.

“When the minister goes out to tea, he is served with the richest cake, the choicest jellies, the most pungent sauces, and the finest breadstuffs.

“Little does the indulgent hostess dream that she is ministering to the inflammation of passions which may imperil the virtue of her daughter, or even her own.”

Good Lord! Kellogg was a genius. If we only banned cake shops, there’d be far fewer randy clergymen.

The invention of cornflakes

In pursuit of bland and tasteless titbits to uninspire the appetite, Kellogg and brother Will invented cornflakes.

However, very few people found the baked and flaked corn dough palatable. Will suggested a heresy. Let’s add sugar.

SUGAR! Who did he think he was? Mary Poppins?

John never spoke to the heathen again. Will departed to make the sweet tasty breakfast flakes we know today.

John Harvey Kellogg was also a fan of yoghurt. But not some decadent, sinful, ungodly, cream-enriched, sugar-sweetened, fruit-infused concoction.

He liked good plain yoghurt cultured from the milk of very bored cows. His patients ingested about half a litre a day at breakfast – half orally and half anally.

Wanking: the single greatest threat to humanity!

If there was anything Kellogg thought worse than people having sex with each other, it was people having sex by themselves. Wanking!

“The sin of self-pollution is one of the most destructive evils ever practised by fallen man. In many respects, it is several degrees worse than common whoredom.”

He believed wanking was a greater threat to humanity than any other evil and quoted a fellow ‘medical writer’.

“Neither the plague, nor war, nor smallpox, nor similar diseases, have produced results so disastrous to humanity as the pernicious habit of onanism; it is the destroying element of civilised societies…”

That explains the Aztecs, I suppose.

You won’t just go blind!

He warned of 39 potential medical ailments resulting from self-gratification, including cancer, leprosy, epilepsy, acne, and death.

Kellogg used the example of a patient who “had practised this vice seven or eight times daily from the age of thirteen until twenty-four; and was reduced to the lowest state of mental weakness, associated with various bodily infirmities; indeed, both mental power and physical existence were nearly extinguished.”

He declared masturbation to be suicide: death by your own hand!

To discourage wanking, Kellogg recommended electric shocks to the genitalia, male circumcision, stitching the foreskin with wire to prevent erection and burning the clitoris with carbolic acid.

Suddenly the old quack stops being funny.

Kellogg was a ridiculous person, and we’re right to laugh at him. But it’s also important to remember the damage such pompous, self-righteous moralists do. They are not restricted to the 19th century. They remain with us today, no less convinced of their infallibility.

However, Kellogg did live to be 91. Perhaps we should right now all swear off sex, especially masturbation, grab a straw and practice chugging yoghurt into our rectums.

