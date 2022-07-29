NSFW! Joe D’allesandro: film’s first nude male superstar

Joe D’allesandro, Warhol superstar and quintessential cult movie sex symbol was also film’s first nude male superstar. The openly bisexual actor later successfully crossed over to mainstream roles. John Waters said he ‘forever changed male sexuality in cinema’. Joe is also celebrated for his mention in the Lou Reed song ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

Joe D’allesandro endured a difficult childhood during most of which his mother served a prison sentence for car theft. He lived variously with his father, his grandparents, and foster parents. At fifteen, he crashed a stolen car and copped a bullet in the leg from pursuing police. He then escaped a rehabilitation camp and hitchhiked to Mexico.

After ending up in Los Angeles, Joe D’allesandro posed for nude photos, acted in some porn and no doubt did the various other things young men do to survive.

He famously modelled for Bob Mizer of AMG. Bob Mizer noted that Joe worked as a short order cook and regretted the missed opportunity to work with the model again.

“Because of an unfortunate altercation between Joe and the man who brought him here, we refused to do additional work on Joe. Of course, you know who suffered from that decision. More prudent was Bruce Bellas whose magnificent work on Joe is still offered by Kensington Road Studios. And of course the avant-garde Andy Warhol who could always sense natural quality.”

Grainy black and white porn loops featuring Joe topping and bottoming still do the rounds on the internet. For anyone interested in looking, the search term ‘Joe Dallesandro compilation’ will work. (Hey, don’t go yet! Finish the article.)

The first nude male superstar

Joe D’allesandro moved to New York where he said he wandered into the Warhol Factory by accident looking for his dealer. Someone asked if he’d pretend to be a Phys Ed teacher and do some wrestling. He agreed and ended up in the Warhol film 24 Hours wrestling another guy in his underwear.

The camera loved him. Joe soon enjoyed top billing in Warhol movies.

Andy Warhol himself said, “In my movies, everyone’s in love with Joe D’allesandro.”

Joe starred as a hustler in his third Warhol film Flesh. His nude scenes became notorious and though he worried about their impact on his future career, made him more popular, as did the ambiguous nature of his sexuality.

Joe says he never actually took an interest in sexual preference.

“I never looked at people for their sexual preference, and I didn’t expect people to look at me and ask me what my sexual preference was. If I wasn’t sharing that with you it means I wasn’t interested in you, and it would be none of your business.”

Joe, or at least, the outline of his cock, also featured on the album cover of the Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers.

Walk on the Wild Side

Along with other Warhol stars, Joe was immortalised in the Lou Reed song ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

Little Joe never once gave it away,

Everybody had to pay and pay,

A hustle here and a hustle there.

New York City’s the place

Where they said, “Hey, babe,

Take a walk on the wild side.”

I said, “Hey, Joe

Take a walk on the wild side.”

Joe claims the song refers not to him personally but to his character in Flesh. Others beg to differ.

One last pic before we go.

