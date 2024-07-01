PHOTOS: Gippsland Pride Gala

With a theme of Leather and Lace, Gippsland Pride Initiative kicked off the Pride Month with a fabulous Gala at Lardner Park bringing together community from all around the state to celibate pride and inclusion.

Filled with colour and pride, Gippsland’s LGBTIQA+ communities and allies celebrated what it means to be out, loud and proud.

All photos supplied by Dean Arcuri.

