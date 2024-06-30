Luminous Body: Marrickville’s holistic wellness sanctuary offering Chiropractic, Kinesiology and more.

LGBTQIA+-owned and operated, Dr. Jaxson Wearing and Dr. Hilary Conroy have a combined experience of over 18 years in Chiropractic and Kinesiology, which is where their holistic philosophy stems from.

“We’re known for chiropractic” says Jaxson, “and the main philosophy of chiropractic is that the body is designed to heal itself. A lot of the work we do is about bringing balance to get the body back into that place where it can heal itself.”

Along with Chiropractic and Kinesiology, Luminous Body offers Naturopathy, Psychotherapy and Massage Therapy to balance physical, chemical and emotional health for holistic healing.

Along with their extensive knowledge, Jaxson and Hilary also bring their personal experiences of being LGBTQIA+.

“Hilary’s queer and I’m trans,” Jaxson says. “So, we understand the LGBTQ experience from a visceral perspective.”

Luminous Body prides itself as a place where patients can focus on their healing, without fear of adversity or re-traumatisation.

“Not having to educate practitioners, not having to advocate for themselves and who they are, the space is already there. We’re all already trained.” Hilary expresses, sharing Jaxson’s values of providing a safe space for all patients.

Initial appointments include a consultation where your practitioner will help address your immediate concerns and collaborate with the team to recommend the best approach.

“Every practitioner is trained to be able to identify where the deficits are,” Hilary explains.

“Regardless of your entry point at the clinic, you’ll end up where you need to be.”

To begin your healing journey, book your appointment and initial consultation at Luminous Body by calling (02) 8094 9992 or visiting www.luminousbody.co.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.