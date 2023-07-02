18+

NSFW! more nude bodybuilders from Douglas of Detroit

Destiny Rogers
douglas of detroit douglas juleff nude bodybuilders

Douglas Juleff became famous as Douglas of Detroit for his photographs of nude bodybuilders after meeting a bodybuilder who modelled for a life-drawing class he attended.

Revered as a pioneer of physique photography, Douglas Juleff operated a studio at home while keeping his day job in the photo lab of a major Detroit department store. Proficient at both developing photos and retouching them, he also provided darkroom services for other physique photographers.

NSFW! Click Here: Full-frontal nude Michael Craver, Mr Michigan 1948.

NSFW! Click Here: (Left) Uncut bodybuilder Bill LaBotta. (Right) Bill with circumcized mate, Michael Craver. 

It was doing work for other photographers that brought about the police raid that ended the photographer’s career.

Police confiscated thousands of items from Douglas Juleff’s studio and home after Naval Intelligence in Santa Monica arrested a photographer who sent images to him for developing.

NSFW! Click Here: More Douglas of Detroit full-frontal nude bodybuilders. (Clockwise: Keith Maynard, Tom Talbot, Bill Cooper, Pete Jacobs, Earl Kirk and Andy Buck.)

 

douglas of detroit douglas juleff nude bodybuilders
Detroit Free Press. April 13, 1955

Joe Marcy was one of Douglas of Detroit’s favourite models in the fifties. Despite being a dedicated weightlifter, it appears competitive bodybuilding did not interest Joe. He was however a keen model, posing for both Douglas and Bob Delmonteque.

douglas of detroit douglas juleff

NSFW! Click Here: Full-frontal nude bodybuilder Joe Marcy by Douglas of Detroit.

NSFW! Click Here: Full-frontal nude bodybuilder Gene Staggs.

Meanwhile:

41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders: Check out my 55-page eBook. US$3.95

Winners of Mr America, Mr World, Mr Europe, Mr Universe and more.

bob delmonteque vintage nude bodybuilder mormon bodybuilders mike sill walt needham matt ramsey peter north power-bottom andy kozak vintage nude male model

 

More Nude Bodybuilders: NSFW! Vintage nude male photographer Arax of Paris.

NSFW! Vintage nude Mormon bodybuilders.

Walt Needham and Mike Sill vintage nude mormon bodybuilders

NSFW! The vintage nude bodybuilders of Lon of New York.

vintage nude bodybuilders mr america lon of new york douglas juleff douglas of detroit

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

jack wrangler vintage gay porn star
NSFW! Jack Wrangler, vintage gay porn star
douglas of detroit douglas juleff physique photographer
NSFW! Douglas of Detroit, pioneer physique photographer
Stan Stanczyk
NSFW! Stan Stanczyk: nude male model & Olympian
ross judd jr vintage nude male model ramon gabron
NSFW! Vintage nude male model Ross Judd Jr
NSFW! Vintage physique models Rod Bauer & Scott Manley
NSFW! Vintage nude male photographer Arax of Paris