NSFW! more nude bodybuilders from Douglas of Detroit

Douglas Juleff became famous as Douglas of Detroit for his photographs of nude bodybuilders after meeting a bodybuilder who modelled for a life-drawing class he attended.

Revered as a pioneer of physique photography, Douglas Juleff operated a studio at home while keeping his day job in the photo lab of a major Detroit department store. Proficient at both developing photos and retouching them, he also provided darkroom services for other physique photographers.

It was doing work for other photographers that brought about the police raid that ended the photographer’s career.

Police confiscated thousands of items from Douglas Juleff’s studio and home after Naval Intelligence in Santa Monica arrested a photographer who sent images to him for developing.

Joe Marcy was one of Douglas of Detroit’s favourite models in the fifties. Despite being a dedicated weightlifter, it appears competitive bodybuilding did not interest Joe. He was however a keen model, posing for both Douglas and Bob Delmonteque.

