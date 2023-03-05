NSFW! Vintage nude bodybuilder Bob Delmonteque

Working as a nude physique model put Bob Delmonteque on a path to wealth and fame. He first moved into physique photography before becoming a personal trainer to the rich and famous including astronauts and Hollywood stars.

The bodybuilder began his career as a nude physique model in his thirties. Obviously as well as working hard, he was genetically blessed.

Realising his modeling career would not last forever, Bob Delmonteque learned photography. He sold images of himself and other bodybuilders. For a straight man, he was obviously good at talking other men out of their pants. Mike Sill, Mr Utah 1955 and a strict Mormon, nevertheless dropped his posing pouch for Bob. The photographer told a friend Mike agreed to pose nude “despite his deep religious convictions because of the pride in his amazing body.”

Bob’s modeling career began following service during World War II. He juggled modeling with earning a degree in naturopathic medicine.

He became a personal trainer for Hollywood stars like James Dean, Marlon Brando, Marilyn Monroe, and Gloria Swanson.

“I got them into shape for movies. The studios, when they had an actor that was out of shape, they used to call me, and it was my job to get them into shape.”

Later he also designed fitness programs for boxers Jack Dempsey and Rocky Marciano and the Apollo astronauts.

Bob lived to the age of 92 and retained his fitness and good looks all his life.

Like to see more nude bodybuilders? Check out my 55-page eBook with 41 glorious full-frontal nude vintage bodybuilders. US$3.95

*This website receives an affiliate commission from book sales.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.