NSFW! Vintage nude Mormon bodybuilders

Walt Needham and Mike Sill vintage nude mormon bodybuilders
Walt Needham and Mike Sill

Vintage nude Mormon bodybuilders? Who’da thought good Mormon lads got their dicks out for 1950s photographers? Well, two Junior Mr Utahs certainly did and here are the pics of Mike Sill and Walt Needham to prove it.

Men were not supposed to pose for nude photos in the good old days. It was supposedly immoral and definitely illegal. But physique modeling remained a respectable pursuit. Mainly because, until the late 60s, the general public remained unaware that many physique models dropped their posing pouches for full-frontal nude dick-out shots for the gay market.

Still, vintage nude Mormon bodybuilders?

Bodybuilders Mike Sill and Walt Needham were both Mormons from Salt Lake City. Mike was Junior Mr Utah in 1955 at the age of 21, and Mr Utah the following year. Walt, two years younger, was also later a winner of Junior Mr Utah.

Mike initially resisted full-frontal nudity until model-turned-photographer Bob Delmonteque charmed him out of his pouch.

Bob later told a friend that the Mormon agreed to pose naked “despite his deep religious convictions because of the pride in his amazing body.”

NSFW! Click Here: Mike Sill full-frontal nude.

Walt obviously had the same epiphany and also later modeled nude. The pics show there was no standard Morman dick, Mike uncut and Walt cut.

NSFW! Click Here: Walt Needham full-frontal nude.

The pair also modeled nude together, happily holding hands in one photo.

NSFW! Click Here: Walt Needham and Mike Sill full-frontal nude.

Mike later served as an assistant chaplain in the National Guard and as a Mormon missionary in England. He posed for Arnold Freiberg’s famous paintings for Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments.

Walt earned a doctorate in clinical psychology. His research revealed that blind people who claimed to possess phantom vision were not mentally ill, improving the treatment and lives of untold numbers of people.

Mike died at the age of 60 from a heart attack while prostate cancer claimed Walt at age 76.

