Anti-Discrimination in 1979 – Have times changed?

In 1979, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on cases of discrimination against gay people uncovered by the Anti-Discrimination Board.

“The Anti-Discrimination Board uncovered many cases of discrimination against people purely because they are homosexuals, sometimes with tragic consequences.”

Real Estate

The first case involved a gay couple who attempted to rent a house through a real estate agent.

The agent refused the rental because, in his opinion, homosexuals hold “too many parties and wreck houses.”

Sacked from non-Government school

A teacher at a non-government school kept her lesbianism secret throughout 10 years of service at the school.

However, after an unknown person informed her headmistress, she was sacked without notice. The teachers’ union took the matter to the Industrial Court of NSW, and the school was ordered to reinstate her.

But she committed suicide shortly after her reinstatement.

The Navy

A gay sailor kept his sexuality secret during 13 years of Navy service. However, he was outed after a robbery in the mail room on his base. Navy police investigating the robbery found the stolen letters and read them. When the contents of one letter indicated the sailor was gay, he was asked to resign. His divisional officer told him that as a homosexual, he was a security risk.

He received an honourable discharge but lost his life pension.

Circular Quay

A group of four women, two of them lesbians, were confronted by a group of six men aged between 18 and 20 while walking arm in arm near Circular Quay.

The men shouted obscenities, made sexual advances and physically assaulted the women.

The Anti-Discrimination Board report on the matter stated: “Apart from the attack having a traumatic effect on the women, it made them wary of showing affection in public again; the only option for them was to censor their behaviour in public.”

Lesbian Mothers

The Anti-Discrimination Board also documented cases where women who were previously married found they were lesbians but still wanted to retain custody of their children.

Lesbian mothers said they run the risk of being considered unfit parents because of their sexual orientation.

In one case documented by the board involving a lesbian mother and an alcoholic father, the judge made the children wards of the State rather than grant custody to the mother.

