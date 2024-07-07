History

Anti-Discrimination in 1979 – Have times changed?

Anti-discrimination board

In 1979, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on cases of discrimination against gay people uncovered by the Anti-Discrimination Board.

“The Anti-Discrimination Board uncovered many cases of discrimination against people purely because they are homosexuals, sometimes with tragic consequences.”

Real Estate

The first case involved a gay couple who attempted to rent a house through a real estate agent.

The agent refused the rental because, in his opinion, homosexuals hold “too many parties and wreck houses.”

Sacked from non-Government school

A teacher at a non-government school kept her lesbianism secret throughout 10 years of service at the school.

However, after an unknown person informed her headmistress, she was sacked without notice. The teachers’ union took the matter to the Industrial Court of NSW, and the school was ordered to reinstate her.

But she committed suicide shortly after her reinstatement.

The Navy

A gay sailor kept his sexuality secret during 13 years of Navy service. However, he was outed after a robbery in the mail room on his base. Navy police investigating the robbery found the stolen letters and read them. When the contents of one letter indicated the sailor was gay, he was asked to resign. His divisional officer told him that as a homosexual, he was a security risk.

He received an honourable discharge but lost his life pension.

Circular Quay

A group of four women, two of them lesbians, were confronted by a group of six men aged between 18 and 20 while walking arm in arm near Circular Quay.

The men shouted obscenities, made sexual advances and physically assaulted the women.

The Anti-Discrimination Board report on the matter stated: “Apart from the attack having a traumatic effect on the women, it made them wary of showing affection in public again; the only option for them was to censor their behaviour in public.”

Lesbian Mothers

The Anti-Discrimination Board also documented cases where women who were previously married found they were lesbians but still wanted to retain custody of their children.

Lesbian mothers said they run the risk of being considered unfit parents because of their sexual orientation.

In one case documented by the board involving a lesbian mother and an alcoholic father, the judge made the children wards of the State rather than grant custody to the mother.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

