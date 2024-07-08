20 years ago, gay rugby club Brisbane Hustlers was founded

It all started around a dining room table in Coorparoo, 20 years ago. The Brisbane Hustlers gay and inclusive rugby club was born.

Two decades on, in May, the Hustlers are one of the top clubs in the world of gay rugby. In May, they again joined their interstate and international counterparts at the Bingham Cup, the biennial World Cup of gay rugby.

In Rome, the Brisbane Hustlers joined the Sydney Convicts, Melbourne Chargers, Adelaide Sharks, the Perth Rams and dozens of international teams all playing for the Cup, named for US 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

Soon, the Hustlers will also find out if they’ve won their bid to host the Bingham Cup in Brisbane in 2026.

Ahead of the Cup, to celebrate the rugby union club’s 20th anniversary, Hustlers past and present got together in Brisbane to reflect on the founding of the club in 2004.

‘We needed to do this’

Former President Nunzio Lo Castro was one of the founding members there at the very start. While he’d grown up playing rugby, he reached a point where he felt he had to leave it behind.

“I played in rugby clubs for most of my life through high school and uni,” he said. “I just felt uncomfortable, and I knew that I couldn’t do it anymore. A lot of young people reach that top level at school, but then drop out of sport.”

In 1995, the Kings Cross Steelers was founded in London. The Steelers was the first gay and inclusive rugby union club of its kind in the world.

“We got a group of fellas together around my dining room table in Coorparoo,” Nunzio recalled. They agreed a club like the Steelers was needed in Brisbane.

“We needed to do this. Young players that joined us later told us if it wasn’t for the Hustlers, they wouldn’t have got involved in sport at all.”

But founding a rugby club and starting from scratch isn’t easy.

“Once we got a team of guys together, we had to find a field to play on. Many turned us away,” Nunzio recalled.

“At the start, only maybe eight of us out of 18 had played rugby before. As a coach, combining the players’ different levels of ability and watching them grow as people was personally a very satisfying challenge.”

‘Some of the best times of my life’

Each season, the Brisbane Hustlers play in the Queensland Suburban Rugby Union competition at Norths Rugby Club. Around a decade ago, the club set their sights on competing overseas.

Three months after Marty Tebbutt made his first contact with the Hustlers, he was organising the club’s inaugural trivia night. Marty was Hustlers President when the club travelled to Nashville, Tennessee for their first Bingham Cup in 2016.

“We wanted to get overseas to compete, but that requires significant funding for the players themselves, as well as the insurance for playing contact sport,” he said.

Marty and the Hustlers started new fundraising events around Brisbane. They also worked hard to make their pitch and secure the support of the club’s generous sponsors.

“We overhauled and tripled our sponsorship funding and got the Hustlers on the plane. Those trips overseas to Nashville and Amsterdam were some of the best times of my life. It’s definitely all worth it,” he said.

“Rugby is a challenge. Training is hard. You have to put in that hard work to experience the joys of playing as a team, and winning with the people you’ve been through the hardest stuff with.

“I’ve made friends in rugby I never would have met otherwise. It brings different people together, it’s fantastic like that. For a lot of us, the story is very similar. You’re looking to find your people. Without the Hustlers, my life would have been on a very different path.”

‘Rugby was a language they understood’

Jason Garrick, who was President of the Hustlers until 2022, said joining the Hustlers was one of the best decisions he ever made.

“It created a place for me personally, as a boy who grew up Catholic in the regions, to have conversations that I was scared of having within myself and within my family,” Jason explained.

“It was the Hustlers that built the bridge between my family and me, particularly around my sexuality. Rugby was a language they understood. I’m forever indebted to the Hustlers for that.”

Jason said the research shows that today, there’s still work to do on inclusion in sport.

“We talk about diversity and inclusion in sport as, oh, it’s all working, things are going really great. The reality is that we’re not there yet,” he said.

“Young LGBTIQ+ people still experience significant levels of emotional and psychological distress.”

‘The Hustlers gave sport back to me’

Steve Bevan is the current Brisbane Hustlers President. He said people of all ages should feel welcome and included in sport.

“Back in 2018, as a 28-year-old man, I decided I wanted to start playing again,” Steve said.

“I needed something more, I wanted friends. I thought a weekly indoor soccer tournament could be the thing for me, but I never felt included. My teammates hardly ever spoke to me.

“I was ready to give up when I remembered the Brisbane Hustlers. So I reached out and they sent me a friendly ‘come on down to training’ reply, so I did. I didn’t miss a single training session from then on. I went every week, twice a week.

“At the Hustlers, I made not only friends, but family. The Hustlers made me feel wanted, they made me feel like I mattered.

“The Hustlers made me want to keep coming back, and that’s the culture all sports and all sporting clubs in the world need. Thank you to the Hustlers for giving sport back to me.”

