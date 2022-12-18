NSFW! The vintage nude bodybuilders of Lon of New York

Long before OnlyFans, bodybuilders capitalised on their physiques to pose nude for photographs intended for a gay audience. The vintage nude bodybuilders of Lon of New York include Mr America 1942 Frank Leight.

Alonzo Hanagan began his photography career at school. His parents bought him a Kodak box camera during his teenage years and he learned darkroom skills at a boy scout camp. Young Lon took numerous pics of his first boyfriend, Ralph Ehmke. His first nude pics were of a counsellor at a boy scout camp. The man apparently agreed to Lon photographing him fresh out of the shower.

After meeting other pioneer physique photographers in his late teens, Lon produced his first catalogue. He also sold photographs of bodybuilder John Grimek to Strength and Health Magazine. He began to focus on photographing bodybuilders in classic settings, proving rather fond of Greco-Roman columns. Unlike many physique photographers of the era, he photographed Mediterranean, Latino and Black American models and not solely whites.

Lon photographed Frank Leight, Mr America 1942 for Strength and Health Magazine and also nude for his private sales catalogue.

The previous year, Frank Leight placed third behind John Grimek and Jules Bacon. In 1943, Jules Bacon took his turn at placing first. As Mr America 1943, he then posed for physique photographer Al Urban. But Al didn’t bother taking two sets of pics. He photographed Jules nude for his private sales and painted on a posing pouch for the cover of Strength and Health.

Physique photographers often painted posing pouches onto nude photographs for their male/mail-order sales. Prosecutions for sending obscene material through the post saw a number of them jailed. Some, like Lon of New York, used an erasable ink so their customers could rub the posing pouch off and enjoy an uncensored view.

Check out the PDF of Lon’s Male Model Parade No 3 from 1958. All of the models sport posing pouches but careful inspection reveals most are painted on and someone has started rubbing one off.

And here are some other vintage nude bodybuilders from earlier in Lon’s career.

Lon Hanagan died December 20, 1999, two weeks short of his 88th birthday. Unlike many of his contemporaries, he lived to see his nude photography and his artistry rediscovered and celebrated.

