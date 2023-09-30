Manscapes Calendar 2024: more hot nudes from Byron Bay

The latest edition of John Bortolin’s eagerly-anticipated annual portfolio of nude Aussie men is HOT♨️off the press. Manscapes Calendar 2024 brings together the photographer’s passion for landscapes and male nudes while also supporting men’s mental health.

Dedicating the calendar to friends he lost through suicide, John speaks passionately about his quest to raise awareness of men’s mental health and to build support for men in need.

Those losses, he says, “make me more determined to make a change for men who suffer with mental health issues.”

Money raised from the sale of Manscapes Calendar 2024 will again go towards ACON’s mental health programs and support services. Established in 1985, ACON is Australia’s leading health organisation specialising in community health, HIV responses and inclusion for people of diverse sexualities and genders.

Manscapes Calendar 2024: the models

John again chose mainly non-professional models from Australia’s famous Byron Bay region for Manscapes Calendar 2024.

In fact, cover model Jason’s photos are from his very first modelling shoot. However, fans will recognise Brodie who makes a much-requested return after his popular debut in the 2023 calendar.

“The calendars flew out the door,” said John, “In fact, we sold out early for the first time ever. I can see why everyone loves Brodie. He’s hot and has a mix of manly and boyish good looks. On top of all that, his good nature shines through in every shot.”

