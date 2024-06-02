History

This weekend, New York City had its first homosexual riots

first homosexual riots

An article in Newsday, June 30, 1969, records what the author calls New York City’s ‘first homosexual riots’.

“The boys who call themselves girls can be seen each night on Christopher Street, leaning against the buildings…

“They are homosexuals, the kind who choose not to hide it…

“They rarely accost strangers… they rarely break the law… they are allowed to live in peace.

“That is how it has been for years. That is how it was until this weekend. But this weekend, New York experienced something new. This weekend, New York City had its first homosexual riots.”

In recent years, arguments over who threw the first brick at Stonewall and whether trans women have usurped the place of more deserving activists have become common.

So, it is interesting to read the newspaper articles in the days immediately following the riots. Those articles make it clear that despite varied terminologies and identities, trans women played a significant role in the riots. Photos taken during the week also show trans women of colour taking prominent roles.

In fact, looking at the pics and reading personal accounts of the week, many of the participants may have identified as poor, marginalized, and outcast before anything else.

And those people have always stuck together, be they gay, lesbian, bi, trans…

Their resilience carried our communities through dark days.

So, instead of arguing over who threw a f*cking brick, let’s focus on our greatest strength – our diversity.

 

Stonewall RiotsStonewall Riots 30 Jun 1969, Mon Newsday (Nassau Edition) (Hempstead, New York) Newspapers.com

Out, loud and proud…

Know your PRIDE history: Are you a friend of Dorothy?

Friends of Dorothy: Judy Garland, PRIDE icon.

Editorial: Stonewall Riots 50th Anniversary matters.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

