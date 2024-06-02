An article in Newsday, June 30, 1969, records what the author calls New York City’s ‘first homosexual riots’.

Scroll down to read the Newsday article in full.

“The boys who call themselves girls can be seen each night on Christopher Street, leaning against the buildings…

“They are homosexuals, the kind who choose not to hide it…

“They rarely accost strangers… they rarely break the law… they are allowed to live in peace.

“That is how it has been for years. That is how it was until this weekend. But this weekend, New York experienced something new. This weekend, New York City had its first homosexual riots.”

In recent years, arguments over who threw the first brick at Stonewall and whether trans women have usurped the place of more deserving activists have become common.

So, it is interesting to read the newspaper articles in the days immediately following the riots. Those articles make it clear that despite varied terminologies and identities, trans women played a significant role in the riots. Photos taken during the week also show trans women of colour taking prominent roles.

In fact, looking at the pics and reading personal accounts of the week, many of the participants may have identified as poor, marginalized, and outcast before anything else.

And those people have always stuck together, be they gay, lesbian, bi, trans…

Their resilience carried our communities through dark days.

So, instead of arguing over who threw a f*cking brick, let’s focus on our greatest strength – our diversity.

Stonewall Riots 30 Jun 1969, Mon Newsday (Nassau Edition) (Hempstead, New York) Newspapers.com

Out, loud and proud…

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.