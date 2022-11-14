People way too thirsty over Troy Candy & Lambo Guy pics

Ya gotta give it to Lambo Guy. Adrian Portelli knows how to to light up social media. Photos of him with Gold Coast entrepreneur and influencer Troy Candy in the pool of the latest LCMT+ mega-raffle prize home have got the feverish imaginations of both size queens and homophobes in overdrive.

Lambo Guy shot to national fame when he provided one of the few interesting moments in the lacklustre recent series of The Block. Rocking up to the auction in a bright yellow Lamborghini, he bid unsuccessfully on the top-selling house before driving off amid a cloud of speculation. Adrian Portelli wanted the house as a prize for his raffle business and later bought another of the houses.

Lambo Guy’s mate Troy Candy is a Gold Coast influencer and entrepreneur who went from washing dishes at Hog’s Breath Cafe to wealth and fame by way of car modifications. He has a fiancée and a baby son.

The pair both know their way around social media and Lambo Guy has managed to go viral again, just a week before the draw of his latest raffle.

“Look at his shorts, they have a shape”

Size queens zeroed in on one particular photo, zooming in to check out something protruding from Troy Candy’s inside short leg. Most acknowledged an obvious fact. It’s a tattoo. But some optimistic souls never give up hope.

“Don’t think that’s the tattoo. Look at his shorts, they have a shape,” said one woman.

Never give up the dream, my love.

“You to want to clean the pool after you finish”

But haters gotta hate. And not only size queens possess vivid imaginations.

Homophobes can conjure orgiastic images of gay sex out of nowhere.

“I don’t want any jizz in my pool.” complained one. Yeah right. I believe ya. And I’m resisting the temptation to say anything about ‘thirsty’ comments.

Another went on a confused and hate-filled rant. Can you smell the paranoia?

“All the furnishings would need removal and the internals gutted. Before emptying the pool for deep cleaning and replace it’s substrate filter material before refilling.

“Thanks for the continued promotion of gender confusion. If he’s got a dick and you do too….DON’T ACCEPT HUGS FROM BEHIND.”

What rocks do these f_ckers hide under?

Gender confusion? Two mates enjoying a swim. Both dressed, and in shorts — not budgie smugglers or dicktogs. No sex. No gender confusion. Two mates enjoying a swim. What’s it got to do with sex for anyone who’s not looking at the pics with a hand on their dick and images of gay sex swimming round their head?

Another made a point of saying no thanks to winning the house.

“Imagine how many times the name of God was disrespected in this household.”

Jeez — you wouldn’t want to step inside a church then.

