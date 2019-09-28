Andrew Christian’s sexy male models take champagne facials

Andrew Christian, the undisputed king of hypersexualised male underwear retailing recently released a video of sexy male models taking champagne facials. The designer regularly releases cheeky, sexy and overtly gay videos to advertise his male underwear line.

Other recent titles of videos on the Andrew Christian site include Swallowing 101, Advanced Blowjob Tips and Teaching Gay Sex Positions: Car Edition.

That last one would no doubt prove helpful to many relationships of a short term nature.

Please note, by short term, we mean not months or even weeks, but minutes.

Andrew Christian began his clothing line back in 1997.

However, in his own words, it “really took off” when he added the swimwear and underwear lines.

Refreshingly, his advertising doesn’t bother with a mere wink to potential gay purchasers.

Indeed, the brand is unashamedly and blatantly gay.

Sexy Naked Guys Take Gay Sex Champagne Facials

Andrew Christian is also an outspoken advocate for the LGBTIQ community and other political causes.

Previously, he donated $1 of every item of Obama themed underwear sold before the 2008 US presidential election to the Obama campaign.

Currently, he also offers a discount to every customer who pledges to vote in the next US election.

Anyway, we can’t mention Teaching Gay Sex Positions: Car Edition and leave you in the lurch.

So here it is, in all its glory.

And if you want more, there are plenty more vids on YouTube and at the Andrew Christian website.

Teaching Gay Sex Positions: Car Edition

