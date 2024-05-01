Why no one reads books anymore: Rebel and Morrison

Monday night, Rebel Wilson took to the stage of the London Palladium to kick off her tour promoting Rebel Rising. Meanwhile, Scott Morrison is promoting his book Plans For Your Good.

Rebel Morrison book hoopla & even a little Melissa McCarthy

Book sales, of course, require anecdotes. Truth is not a prerequisite, but sensation is. Rebel’s been out there pushing her book so hard I can’t remember if it’s her or Scomo had to shove a finger up Borat’s arse.

Scomo, naturally, shocked every man and his god dog when he claimed in a social media post that he suffered anxiety and depression during his term as Prime Minister. Yep, the same man who took empathy lessons on your dime, but still never displayed any.

Any complaint about Morrison’s revelation is immediately howled down as an attack on people with mental health problems.

Perfectly legitimate questions about the former Prime Minister’s choice to profit from this issue by garnering publicity for his book are automatically disqualified.

Anyway, enough of Scott Morrison for now. Not that you’ll stop hearing about him. His book is published by HarperCollins Christian Publishing, part of the Murdoch Empire.

Melissa McCarthy

I promised mention of Melissa McCarthy so here it is. For those wondering, WDF is Melissa McCarthy, she’s an American woman allegedly possessed of some comedic talent. Rebel told her audience Monday night that she did an almost hour-long audition for the McCarthy role in Bridesmaids.

“So I actually auditioned for the Melissa McCarthy role and they were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend.

“So I come in and start improvising, and it went on for an hour.

“You know an audition is good when it goes on for an hour.”

But not good enough to overcome Hollywood friendships.

She’s a rebel:

