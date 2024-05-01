WTF

Why no one reads books anymore: Rebel and Morrison

rebel morrison update

Monday night, Rebel Wilson took to the stage of the London Palladium to kick off her tour promoting Rebel Rising. Meanwhile, Scott Morrison is promoting his book Plans For Your Good.

Rebel Morrison book hoopla & even a little Melissa McCarthy

Book sales, of course, require anecdotes. Truth is not a prerequisite, but sensation is. Rebel’s been out there pushing her book so hard I can’t remember if it’s her or Scomo had to shove a finger up Borat’s arse.

Scomo, naturally, shocked every man and his god dog when he claimed in a social media post that he suffered anxiety and depression during his term as Prime Minister. Yep, the same man who took empathy lessons on your dime, but still never displayed any.

Any complaint about Morrison’s revelation is immediately howled down as an attack on people with mental health problems.

Perfectly legitimate questions about the former Prime Minister’s choice to profit from this issue by garnering publicity for his book are automatically disqualified.

Anyway, enough of Scott Morrison for now. Not that you’ll stop hearing about him. His book is published by HarperCollins Christian Publishing, part of the Murdoch Empire.

Melissa McCarthy

I promised mention of Melissa McCarthy so here it is. For those wondering, WDF is Melissa McCarthy, she’s an American woman allegedly possessed of some comedic talent. Rebel told her audience Monday night that she did an almost hour-long audition for the McCarthy role in Bridesmaids.

“So I actually auditioned for the Melissa McCarthy role and they were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend.

“So I come in and start improvising, and it went on for an hour.

“You know an audition is good when it goes on for an hour.”

But not good enough to overcome Hollywood friendships.

She’s a rebel:

Rebel Wilson comes out and reveals new girlfriend

Reporter whines Rebel Wilson outed herself before he could

‘Beautiful miracle’: Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child

Rebel Wilson cops backlash over promo for anti-gay Dubai

Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona engaged at Disneyland

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

