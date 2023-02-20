Rebel Wilson and partner Ramona got engaged at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson has announced that she’s engaged to her partner Ramona Agruma after a proposal at Disneyland.

The 42-year-old and partner Ramona announced the happy news on Instagram.

“We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” she wrote.

Rebel posted photos showing her and Ramona both down on one knee wearing matching pink and white sweatshirts; sharing a kiss; a close-up of their big sparklers; and an explosion of petals in front of theme park’s huge Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.

In the comments on Rebel’s post, Ramona wrote, “I love you,” and Rebel replied, “Walt Disney Princesses”.

It’s safe to say the two women are big Disney fans.

When Rebel first went public with the pair’s relationship in June, she wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel Wilson became a mum in November

The Aussie actress also welcomed her first child, Royce, with the help of a surrogate mum in November.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Rebel wrote at the time.

“I’m ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I’m learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.