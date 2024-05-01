Quay-Quay Quade fact-checks Anthony Fisher in NSW Parliament

Quay-Quay Quade from Pride in Protest fact-checked Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Reverend Anthony Fisher live during an NSW Parliamentary Inquiry today.

The NSW parliament is currently conducting an inquiry into legislation that would make it easier for transgender people to record a sex change on legal documents.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich’s Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill, seeks to change 20 acts of parliament. The most contentious reform is an amendment to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act removing the existing requirement for people to have undergone a sex affirmation procedure before registering a sex change.

No other Australian state or territory retains this requirement.

Today, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Reverend Anthony Fisher, who seems to think we haven’t heard enough from him on the topic, addressed the inquiry.

“There is a troubling anti-religious undercurrent,” he said.

But then Pride in Protest activist Quay-Quay Quade stood up and yelled, “That’s a load of f*cking bullshit.”

Nuff said, really.

However, rather than bow to common sense, the NSW Parliament cut the live feed from the inquiry and removed Quay-Quay Quade from the room.

Quay-Quay later described the inquiry to the ABC as a ‘sham’.

“This inquiry is totally just theatre so that it looks like the Labor party is doing something.”

Fisher had some more to say later, on. But all rather predictable so who really cares?

