NSW

Quay-Quay Quade fact-checks Anthony Fisher in NSW Parliament

Quay-Quay Quade
Image: Quay-Quay Quade (left) Pride in Protest

Quay-Quay Quade from Pride in Protest fact-checked Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Reverend Anthony Fisher live during an NSW Parliamentary Inquiry today.

The NSW parliament is currently conducting an inquiry into legislation that would make it easier for transgender people to record a sex change on legal documents.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich’s Equality Legislation Amendment (LGBTIQA+) Bill, seeks to change 20 acts of parliament. The most contentious reform is an amendment to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act removing the existing requirement for people to have undergone a sex affirmation procedure before registering a sex change.

No other Australian state or territory retains this requirement.

Today, the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Reverend Anthony Fisher, who seems to think we haven’t heard enough from him on the topic, addressed the inquiry.

“There is a troubling anti-religious undercurrent,” he said.

But then Pride in Protest activist Quay-Quay Quade stood up and yelled, “That’s a load of f*cking bullshit.”

Nuff said, really.

However, rather than bow to common sense, the NSW Parliament cut the live feed from the inquiry and removed Quay-Quay Quade from the room.

Quay-Quay later described the inquiry to the ABC as a ‘sham’.

“This inquiry is totally just theatre so that it looks like the Labor party is doing something.”

Fisher had some more to say later, on. But all rather predictable so who really cares?

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich brings forward LGBTIQ Equality Bills for NSW.

NSW MPs told to skip Mardi Gras until Equality Bill is passed.

Alex Greenwich to introduce NSW Equality Bill.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

 

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Cecilia Gentili mother of all whores st patrick's
St Patrick’s bemoans Cecilia Gentili funeral – ‘mother of all whores’
catholic education tasmania gerard gaskin
Crusader Watch: Catholic Education Tasmania’s Gerard Gaskin
pope francis online pornography homosexuality not a crime
Homosexuality not a crime says pope of words, not deeds
pope benedict gay agenda joseph ratzinger
Benedict XVI: thoughts and prayers for vile former pope
cardinal hollerich
Cardinal Hollerich wants change to doctrine on homosexuality
Police and Pride
Some facts re the acrimonious debate over Pride and Police