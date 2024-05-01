NSW

Limited spots to join safeTALK Grafton LGBTQIA+ workshop

Lifeline South Coast hosting

On May 9 2024, Lifeline North Coast will be bringing the LivingWorks safeTALK LGBTQIA+ workshop to Vines at 139 in Grafton, NSW from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

SafeTALK is a half day alertness workshop that will prepare participants to become a suicide-alert helper. Funded through LivingWorks, this workshop is particularly crucial given the higher rates of mental ill health and suicide risk among LGBTQIA+ community due to societal stigma and discrimination.

By attending, participants not only gain valuable knowledge and skills but also contribute to fostering a more supportive and inclusive environment for the LGBTQIA+ community.

This workshop was developed in consultation and co-designed with community. The safeTALK LGBTQIA+ training is for those who work or volunteer within LGBTQIA+ organisations, who want to support the LGBTQIA+ community and for those within the community who provide peer support.

With this free workshop, we hope participants not only gain valuable knowledge, skills and the confidence within the LGBTQIA+ community to ask about suicide.

This will aid in forming a more supportive and inclusive environment for our LGBTQIA+ community.

Join us on the 9th of May 2024 at Vines at 139 in Grafton from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm for this empowering safeTALK workshop.

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of LGBTQIA+ individuals and promote mental health awareness in our community.

For more information, contact Lifeline North Coast on (02) 6651 4093 or email trainer.northcoast@lifeline.org.au

