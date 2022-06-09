Rebel Wilson comes out and reveals new girlfriend

In a beautiful post to celebrate Pride Month, Australian comedian Rebel Wilson has revealed she is now dating her own ‘Disney Princess’.

The actress made the announcement via Instagram, announcing her new relationship with fashion and jewellery designer Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Rebel told People that after looking for love on dating apps, she met Ramona the old-fashioned way — through a friend.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.” Fashion designer Ramona is the founder of LEMON VE LIMON, a sustainable clothing company. She is also a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery. Rebel Wilson described her new relationship as healthier than some in her past.

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”