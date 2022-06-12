Reporter whines Rebel Wilson outed herself before he could

A Sydney Morning Herald columnist complained yesterday that Rebel Wilson outed herself before he got the chance. Andrew Hornery seemingly implied that he made a mistake by allowing the movie star two days to comment.

“It was an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with another woman, LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.

“Big mistake. Wilson opted to gazump the story, posting about her new ‘Disney Princess’ on Instagram early Friday morning, the same platform she had previously used to brag about her handsome ex-boyfriend, wealthy American beer baron Jacob Busch.”

Hornery mentioned Rebel Wilson’s friend Hugh Sheridan’s radio interviews about introducing the women.

“Apparently they had hit it off pretty much immediately, but had kept the relationship under wrap.

“Considering how bitterly Wilson had complained about poor journalism standards when she successfully sued Woman’s Day for defamation, her choice to ignore our discreet, genuine and honest queries was, in our view, underwhelming.”

Hopefully, Rebel Wilson outed herself at a time of HER OWN CHOOSING

Fox Sports presenter Megan Barnard addressed outing following her own involuntary outing earlier this year.

“Coming out is a process and should never be taken out of someone’s hand.”

She is right and hopefully, Rebel Wilson outed herself at a time when she felt comfortable doing so. Hopefully, Andrew Hornery’s inquiry never made her feel pressured to come out earlier than she wished to.

BBC reporter Megha Mohan summed up how wrong Andrew Hornery was on Twitter.

“I’ve just read this @smh piece 3 times to make sure that I wasn’t misreading. The publication messaged Rebel Wilson saying they would out her in 2 days – and is now complaining that she chose to announce her relationship with a woman herself. Quite astonishing.”

When I saw “the Sydney Morning Herald threatened to out Rebel Wilson and then complained that she scooped them” I thought someone had leaked an email or something. It never occurred to me that they would publish this narrative of the events in print and expect it go to well. https://t.co/SXmRy8HIq1 — Ms. Respex (@Respexy) June 11, 2022

