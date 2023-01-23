Rebel Wilson cops backlash over promo for anti-gay Dubai

Rebel Wilson has come under fire after she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma were among the VIPs promoting the opening of a luxury hotel in anti-gay Dubai.

The glitzy Atlantis The Royal hotel opened on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates. Beyoncé was reportedly paid $AUS35 million to perform a private one-hour concert at the launch.

Rebel and Ramona also went, showing off the hotel and their trip on Instagram. The actress posted clips and photos of her and Ramona together in their room and around the tourist destination.

“Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY,” she wrote.

But Rebel Wilson has copped backlash online over the tourist destination’s strict laws against homosexuality and transgender people.

“Aren’t you a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it all,” one person wrote.

“Human rights? LGBTQ? Unfollowing now,” another declared.

“A nice free trip, to a place that you can’t be gay in. I had friends who were homosexual in Dubai, they had to get a two-bedroom apartment just in case the authorities knocked on their door,” another recalled.

Another person tweeted, “Rebel Wilson and her partner are there even though they are not allowed to legally be involved in a same-sex couple by Dubai law; she is happy to take their money? I genuinely don’t know how this sits well with them.”

“Why are you promoting Dubai? A country where you can’t legally be gay? And then block all comments?” somebody else wrote.

Rebel Wilson came out last year, revealing her “Disney princess” relationship with fashion designer Ms Agruma in mid-2022.

Beyoncé slammed for big payday at Dubai hotel

Rebel Wilson wasn’t the only Australian to take up Dubai’s offer of a trip to the launch. Australian stars including Sonia Kruger, Natalie Bassingthwaighte and Scott Cam also travelled to celebrate the Atlantis The Royal hotel.

They were also among US and UK stars like Ellen Pompeo, Kendall Jenner and Liam Payne.

Beyoncé herself also copped backlash for performing the 19-song set at the concert in Dubai.

“When you’re that rich … largely, if not entirely, through the fierce loyalty of LGBTQ+ fans – what amount of money is simply too much to turn down to perform in a homophobic country?” one person asked on Twitter.

