‘Beautiful miracle’: Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child

Rebel Wilson has surprised everyone with the announcement of the birth of her daughter Royce Lillian.

The 42-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post, confirming her baby girl was born this past week with the help of a “gorgeous” surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” Rebel captioned the baby photo.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.

“But particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable.

“I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Rebel Wilson had a baby shower last month

Rebel Wilson also posted a photo to Instagram of her posing alongside a “BABY” sign holding balloons.

Girlfriend Ramona Agruma also shared numerous photos of Rebel’s baby shower, which they threw in Los Angeles in October.

The two women began dating late last year, and went public with their relationship in June.

In recent years, Rebel Wilson has talked about her desire to become a mum.

“I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock,” she told People.

“If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens.

“It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors.

“I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39, so you feel quite late, but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful.”

The actress called her fertility journey an “emotional rollercoaster” and said she related to any woman going through it.

In May last year, Rebel shared with her followers she’d sadly received some “bad news” from her fertility experts.

“To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” she wrote at the time.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense…

“But I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

