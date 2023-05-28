NSFW! Vintage physique models Rod Bauer & Scott Manley

Champion wrestler Rod Bauer and former schoolmate Scott Manley were best friends and popular late-sixties vintage physique models.

Photographer Walter Kundzicz of Champion Studios scouted wrestling champion Rod Bauer on the night he became state champion in his weight class. Rod readily agreed to model and introduced Walter to best buddy Scott Manley who he thought was also model material. Walter agreed.

It seems Walter was rather taken with dimple-chinned Rod Bauer.

“Every inch a man, Rod stands 6′ 1” tall and carries 170lbs of solid streamlined muscle. His hair is thick, close-cropped waves of rich brown.

“He has large brown eyes, speckled with flecks of gold and so easy to look into.

“He sports a circumcized beauty that swells to a 6½” boner. Rod boasts of spurting creamy gobs of jock cream that splatter at three yards.”

Walter noted that Rod graduated college with a degree in Physical Education and it seems he then left modelling behind to focus on his teaching career.

Scott Manley seemed a little more relaxed about filmed interactions with other men than Rod. If you search “Scott Manley Joe Canoli” you will find a short homoerotic film of him and Joe wrestling. No sex, but suggestive and hot.

Rod and Scott did pose for a handful of wrestling-type pics together.

