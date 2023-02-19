NSFW! Vintage Nude Male Model Jim Stryker

Physique photographer Walter Kundzicz met up with his most popular model at a rural swimming hole soon after the 18-year-old left school. The lad he christened Jim Stryker remains one of the most popular vintage nude male models.

That Stryker family is certainly blessed. 😇 Before Jeff Stryker there was Jim, the 6’1″, blonde, blue-eyed, fifties sex god.

Walter Kundzicz started photographing naked friends and classmates as a teenager in the late thirties. In 1952, he met Jim Stryker after the school leaver answered an ad for physique models. The photographer reportedly arrived at the waterhole to find the young man naked in a tree, pissing on a mate below. The beginning of a beautiful friendship!

Over the following years, Jim Stryker posed for 21 sessions with Walter Kundzicz, many at Fire Island, already a popular gay holiday destination.

Unlike most physique photographers at the time, Walter Kundzicz did not pose his models as objets d’art. He presented them as sex objects and sometimes became romantically and sexually involved with them.

Not much is known about Jim Stryker. However, one photographer described him as bisexual. There’s also evidence that, like many other vintage nude male models, he also hustled.

Future best-selling author Alan Helms arrived in New York in 1955 at the age of 18. He became, in the words of the Washington Post, “the most celebrated young man in all of gay New York” and “so gorgeous that jaws (and dentures) dropped when he entered a room.”

Alan originally worked as a model and actor, but he also hustled. A wealthy pharmaceutical heir sometimes paid him $100 to have sex with another young man while he watched.

“I arrived one time to discover the trade of the night was Jim Stryker, the reigning sex god of Physique Pictorial, who inspired 90% of gay men’s masturbatory fantasies in those days. But I’m sorry to report that the experience was so unnerving I was unable to perform.”

Jim Stryker also recorded a 45 RPM spoken word record. It was ostensibly intended to tout for more modelling work. But reading between the lines, the subtle sexual innuendo seems to suggest more than mere modelling.

The recording begins with Walter interrupting Jim in the shower and then towelling him off as the model tells listeners about himself. Five minutes of Jim discussing how he loves snakes and wrestling with mates at school – especially in the shower! He invites the listeners to feel his calves — as hard as a rock.

Walter tells listeners at the end that the recording is a new concept intended to bring models “closer to their friends and faithful fans.”

When last heard of in the seventies, Jim Stryker had a wife and family. Like many vintage nude male models, he then disappeared without a trace.

