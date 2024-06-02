Lifeguard Jeffrey Little traumatised by Pride Flag

Few men work as lifeguards into middle age other that David Hasselhoff. Some simply can’t get proper jobs. Others hope to impress ‘the ladies’. But ask lifeguard Jeffrey Little – how do you do that when the county makes you stand near Pride Progress Flags? 😭

Jeffrey Little has worked within the lifeguard division of the LA County Fire Department for 22 years.

He is normally on duty at Will Rogers Beach, a spot so popular with cruising gays, it’s better known to the locals as Ginger Rogers Beach.

Last year, the country voted to have Pride Progress Flags flown on government buildings throughout June. Little demanded an exemption and initially gained one. Turns out there were no proper poles to fly the flags. But a fire chief ordered the necessary erections and the flags were soon fluttering on the breeze.

“I was confused [as] to why they were flying,” wrote Jeffrey between tears. “I was under the impression that I would not have to deal with working in these conditions.”

Little took the flags down (probably wearing medical gloves – ya don’t wanna risk catching that Pride).

He has since received threats of disciplinary action, and he claims, a death threat.

We eagerly await the outcome of the forthcoming legal action.

