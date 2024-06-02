WTF

Lifeguard Jeffrey Little traumatised by Pride Flag

lifeguard jeffrey little

Few men work as lifeguards into middle age other that David Hasselhoff. Some simply can’t get proper jobs. Others hope to impress ‘the ladies’. But ask lifeguard Jeffrey Little – how do you do that when the county makes you stand near Pride Progress Flags? 😭

Jeffrey Little has worked within the lifeguard division of the LA County Fire Department for 22 years.

He is normally on duty at Will Rogers Beach, a spot so popular with cruising gays, it’s better known to the locals as Ginger Rogers Beach.

Last year, the country voted to have Pride Progress Flags flown on government buildings throughout June. Little demanded an exemption and initially gained one. Turns out there were no proper poles to fly the flags. But a fire chief ordered the necessary erections and the flags were soon fluttering on the breeze.

“I was confused [as] to why they were flying,” wrote Jeffrey between tears. “I was under the impression that I would not have to deal with working in these conditions.”

Little took the flags down (probably wearing medical gloves – ya don’t wanna risk catching that Pride).

He has since received threats of disciplinary action, and he claims, a death threat.

We eagerly await the outcome of the forthcoming legal action.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

