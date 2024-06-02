Adele shuts down a homophobic heckler at Vegas concert

Adele has expertly called out a homophobic heckler in her audience during a recent Las Vegas show, asking the punter one simple question.

The British singer is still performing shows in her ongoing Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas.

On Saturday night (June 1), Adele took a moment to wish those in attendance a happy Pride Month.

But one idiot made the decision to respond to the singer’s shout-out by yelling “Pride sucks!” from the audience.

Adele heard the heckler, and was not impressed.

“Did you come to my f__king show and say that Pride sucks?” she asked, as the audience cheered her on.

“Are you f__king stupid? Don’t be so f__king ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up. All right?”

Adele is a big supporter of the queer community

Adele has been performing her Vegas residency since November 2022, and it’ll wrap up later in the year.

In August last year, she called out her own concert’s security personnel for “bothering” a fan dancing along to the show.

“Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” Adele asked the security guards in footage that went viral.

“They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

Adele loves her gay fans and the queer community to bits.

In 2022, as London celebrated the 50th anniversary of the city’s Pride, the singer borrowed a rainbow flag from a London concertgoer and performed with it draped over her shoulders.

When she last came to Australia in 2017, Melbourne gay couple Chris and Wade got engaged on her stage.

After the horrific Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Florida, Adele paid tribute to the community during her concert.

“The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it,” she said at the time.

