NSFW! Stan Stanczyk: nude male model & Olympian

Destiny Rogers
Stan Stanczyk

Weightlifter Stan Stanczyk won five consecutive world titles and six consecutive national titles, as well as Olympic Gold. He also worked as a nude male model in the 1940s when full-frontal nude male photography remained a jailable offence. 

Stan Stanczyk grew up in a poor Polish family in a rough neighbourhood. He joined the Detroit Boys Club at the age of 9 and participated in a range of physical activities including weightlifting.

Drafted into the US Army two weeks after his 18th birthday, Stan fought for three years during WWII on the battlefields of Europe. He maintained his body during his service by improvising weights from armour plates.

Stan Stanczyk won his first weightlifting championship in Paris in 1946. Two years later he took Olympic Gold at the 1948 London Olympics.

By that time, he had already started working as a nude male model.

The image on the cover of Strength and Health November 1946 is from a series of nude pics taken by Douglas of Detroit. Douglas has painted a posing pouch onto the pic to make it suitable for publication.

Stan Stanczyk nude model
Stan on Strength and Health covers in November 1946 and September 1947.

Stan Stanczyk retired from competitive weightlifting in 1954. He then opened a combined bowling alley/restaurant in Miami which he ran for 27 years with his wife. He died in 1997.

stan stanczyk nude model

NSFW! Click Here: Stan Stanczyk full-frontal nude.

NSFW! Click Here: more Stan Stanczyk full-frontal nude.

