NSFW! Mr World 1974 Bill Grant

Like many of the greats of his sport, Bill Grant, Mr World 1974, posed nude as an up-and-coming bodybuilder. Today, at 75, Mr Grant is still going strong and still possessed of a magnificent physique.

Scroll down for the pics.

Bill Grant became involved in bodybuilding at the age of 12 when a friend showed him how to lift weights. He later explained why he became a bodybuilder.

“I was always picked on, beaten by everybody even by the girls. I have two sisters and they can beat me too — I got tired to be beaten all the time, I loved sport, but I couldn’t play football because I was too small.”

As a young man, Bill Grant posed for physique photographers including the legendary Bob Mizer at AMG. In 1967, at 21, Bill acted in the AMG movie White Captive with Gunther ‘Jim’ Horn, a young German who moved to the states as a child. Bob Mizer made the movie soon after a court ruling allowing nude images. So White Captive became AMG’s first full-frontal nude movie. The physique posing pouch industry suffered a terrible decline.

In a solo movie made in the late 60s called Bill Grant Mr America, Bill enters through a curtain in a dressing gown and then strikes some nude poses.

His raunchiest appearance — search Gay Vintage 50’s – Bill Grant, Bodybuilder — shows a naked Bill being caressed by multiple pairs of male hands. No explicit sexual activity but those hands do explore every inch of his magnificent body.

Bill also made a nude posedown video in the seventies with fellow bodybuilder Tony Pearson. Search Bill Grant, Tony Pearson – Naked Posedown.

In 1974, Bill Grant took out Mr World and went on to win numerous other American and European titles. The next set of photos appear to be from around that time. At 75, he remains celebrated for both his contribution to the sport and for his community work. He’s also still fit AF. (Look up his Instagram).

