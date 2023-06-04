NSFW! Vintage nude male model Ross Judd Jr

Ross Judd Jr aka Ramon Gabron made a big splash as a vintage nude male model for a couple of years in the early seventies and then disappeared from view.

Some vintage nude male models enjoyed long careers in front of the camera, or as photographers themselves. Others transitioned to porn. Some went on to successful careers in other fields. Sadly, we know about the post-nude-modelling lives of others because they landed in jail.

But many models took their turn in the sun and then moved on to parts unknown.

Take Ross Judd Jr, otherwise, Ramon Gabron.

Apparently from Texas, Ross arrived in California in 1970. He both modelled and hustled according to Bob Mizer who recorded that he happily let punters chow on his dick or topped them, when the price was right.

Brunette in some pics, and blonde in others, Ross is more striking as a blonde. Pat Rocco photographed him for the cover of The Advocate and soon after, Ross Judd Jr costarred in Pat’s soft-core compilation skin-flick Sex and the Single Gay.

Pat Rocco advertised Sex and the Single Gay with a flyer showing a naked Ross Judd Jr holding up a sign advertising the date and venue of the film premiere.

But the ad was Photoshop before there was Photoshop with the poster added to an existing nude pic of Ross.

In 1971, Ross posed for Bob Mizer at AMG for still shots and some duo softcore movies before disappearing into life.

