NSFW! Helmut Riedmeier: Mr Universe & nude male pinup

German bodybuilder Helmut Riedmeier won numerous titles during a long bodybuilding career. Twice Mr Universe, 5 times Mr Europe and runner-up to a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in Mr Europe 1966. He also modelled as a nude male pinup and performed a nude nightclub act.

Born in Munich at the tail end of World War II, Helmut Riedmeier took up bodybuilding in his teens. As a 20-year-old, he won Junior Mr Germany. In 1965, at the age of 21, he won Mr Germany and Mr Europe. That same year, a young Austrian named Arnold Schwarzenegger took out Junior Mr. Europe.

Schwarzenegger went AWOL from his compulsory military service to compete and consequently spent a week in military prison.

The following year, 19-year-old Arnie took out Mr Europe, beating Helmut Riedmeier into second place. But Helmut would win Mr Europe another 4 times and numerous other titles, including the prestigious Mr Universe twice.

Nude male pinup

After posing for German physique magazines as a teenager, Helmut moved to London at 24, and began posing as a nude male pinup. He modelled for the photographer Basil Clavering who specialised in bodybuilders and men in military uniforms — often active military personnel from the Royal Horse Artillery, the Guardsmen, the Royal Navy or Army.

Basil Clavering shot most of his images in a basement studio at his home. However, many of the surviving shots of Helmut Riedmeier are taken outdoors. Clavering also seems to have usually avoided full-frontal nudity so perhaps Helmut also worked for other photographers.

He happily posed nude, and erect, and seems very much at ease posing with other men while sexually aroused.

Reportedly, Helmut later returned to Germany and appeared in a nude nightclub act with his ‘wife’. A film of the show produced in the seventies seems not to have survived. He continued to compete for many years, winning the International British Master Champion bodybuilding contest in 2001.

Helmut competing in Mr Germany, 1965.