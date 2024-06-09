Dr Who’s first ever same sex kiss

Doctor Who has made history after featuring a same-sex kiss between Ncuti Gatwa and Jonathan Groff in Episode Six of the latest series.

Episode Six features a historical theme with the Doctor and side-kick Ruby attending a ball in Bath in 1813. The pair encounter a bounty hunter named Rogue (Jonathan Groff). Doctor Who and Rogue at first suspect each other of being the villain on the piece – a murderous Chuldur, killing guests at the ball. But they resolve that bit of confusion, and sparks begin to fly.

Once their differences were resolved, the duo worked together to find the Chuldur. They start to flirt with one another – and then shock guests with a little same-sex ballroom dancing. Rogue even drops to one knee to propose to the Doctor.

“Tell me what your heart wants, or I shall turn my back on you forever.”

But in the last scene, the Doctor bursts into tears as he realises he must sacrifice Ruby to save the world. However, Ruby lives to side-kick another day as Rogue steps in to save her.

But not before the historic kiss.

Dr Who same-sex kiss

Rogue leans in to kiss the doctor in a moment that made Doctor Who history. Judging by social media commentary, fans liked the kiss, and they liked Rogue. Numerous fans posted on social media about the chemistry between Jonathan Groff and Ncuti Gatwa, some suggesting Rogue as a recurring character.

You can fit a lot in that Tardis…

