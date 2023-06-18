NSFW! Douglas of Detroit, pioneer physique photographer

Douglas of Detroit, aka Douglas Juleff, was a highly admired physique photographer before a police raid destroyed his career and ruined his life.

Douglas Juleff learned his trade in the photo lab of a major Detroit department store. He became a dab hand at retouching — removing blemishes and wrinkles and adding highlights — using real paint, ink, gelatin, and paste wax etc. No clicking ‘Undo’ to fix a mistake in those days.

As Douglas of Detroit, Douglas Juleff also became a famous photographer of the male figure. He photographed many of the leading bodybuilders of the late forties and early fifties and his work appeared on numerous magazine covers.

But like most physique photographers, Douglas of Detroit also conducted a clandestine trade in full-frontal male nude images.

In 1955, Detroit police raided Douglas Juleff’s house. They ransacked the place in search of images and negatives which they confiscated and later burned. Douglas of Detroit retired as a physique photographer, never wanting to return to jail or again endure a similar trauma. Many sources claim the lives of some of his local models were also ruined by the publicity given to the case.

Abe Goldberg

Abe Goldberg placed in a number of late 1940s bodybuilding competitions including winning Mr Eastern North America 1948. Douglas of Detroit painted a posing pouch onto a nude pic of Abe for the August 1948 cover of Strength & Health Magazine. Click on the link below the pic to remove the posing pouch.

