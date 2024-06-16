Secret History 7: Spicy Cinnamon

In early 1977, budding criminal Geri Bellino travelled to Sydney to recruit strippers for his new Brisbane club, World By Night. Among his hires – Spicy Cinnamon, or Shirley, as many of us knew one of Brisbane’s best-loved entertainers over the next few decades.

I first saw Shirley on television. She was working for the Peter Moselle Revue, a drag show that toured regional Queensland. During a season at a Hervey Bay Club, local television station Wide Bay 8 recorded the show for later transmission.

Other than the showgirls being advertised as men, there was nothing very shocking about the show – typical English music hall.

Until the end – when – without warning – Shirley stripped stark naked right there on the tele – on a Sunday night. Mum was cooking dinner.

“There’s a good-looking bloke with tits starkers on the tele,” my father called out to her.

Well, not actually stark naked. She still had on 3 small roses – one covering each nipple and the last decorating a thin line of pubic hair in her crotch.

Geri Bellino hired Shirley and seven other entertainers to perform similar acts at World By Night.

Public nudity was illegal in Queensland. Very little was legal in Queensland. Joh Bjelke Petersen, a holier-than-thou Lutheran farmer ran the place as his own personal fiefdom, and the northern state enjoyed renown as Australia’s most conservative jurisdiction.

Geri Bellino later claimed the strippers at World By Night were never actually nude because they wore pubic wigs – muffs. Now, perhaps they did. Maybe just that night. But I lived for a while with a couple of the strippers and spent many a drunken night in the club and never once saw a muff.

It didn’t matter, though, because Bellino and his lawyers had a secret plan ready for the night they inevitably got busted for public nudity.

Spicy Cinnamon

Spicy Cinnamon – Shirley – formerly of the Peter Moselle All Male Revue, was one of the four transwomen employed as strippers at World By Night. She was also one of the most popular performers – tall, statuesque, glamorous and possessed of the cheekiest grin this side of Las Vegas.

So when Bellino and the girls fronted court charged with willful exposure, the defence lawyers put Shirley on the stand first.

When the prosecution demanded harsh punishment for the terrible crime of exhibiting a vagina, the defense immediately called a doctor who testified that that was impossible. Shirley did not have a vagina.

Sadly, Bellino and his lawyers did not let Shirley in on their cunning plan.

“They’ve ruined me,” she told reporters, “To hell with it. I’m leaving this town and going to Sydney, where people are more understanding.”

Shirley told the media hers had been the best-kept secret in town.

“Now, all the customers will be out to give me a terrible time. I really couldn’t cope with that.”

But despite her misgivings, Spicy Cinnamon remained a popular drawcard. She was back on stage at World By Night the following night and for years to come. She also became a popular performer in drag shows.

And I saw her first on the tele!

